In honor of NATIONAL HOSPITAL WEEK's INSPIRING HOPE THROUGH HEALING theme, MUSICIANS ON CALL (MOC) and the AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION worked with two NASHVILLE-based songwriters on an original song. The song was inspired by healthcare workers nationwide and their inspiring stories.

The song, "Worth Fighting For" was written by MUSICIANS ON CALL volunteer musician BRAILEY LENDERMAN and songwriter CHRIS SLIGH. The song speaks to the passion of healthcare workers that kept them going throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. During the songwriting process, MOC connected LENDERMAN virtually with healthcare workers to share their joy and their struggles working through the past year. Some of those moments appear in the video for "Worth Fighting For".

The song is now available for streaming on SPOTIFY, ITUNES, AMAZON MUSIC and APPLE MUSIC.

Check out "Worth Fighting For" here and see the specially produced video here.

