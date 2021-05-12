Returning To Normalcy

After having to cancel last year’s event due to COVID-19, UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA is returning with its annul XPONENTIAL MUSIC FESTIVAL for 2021. This year it happens a little later with dates set for SEPTEMBER 17th-19th at WIGGINS PARK on the CAMDEN, NJ riverfront.

Acts already confirmed to play include DAWES, LOS LOBOS, THE RECORD COMPANY, JADE BIRD, SHOVELS & ROPE, ANI DIFRANCO, STRAND OF OAKS, DEVON GILFILLIAN, NICOLE ATKINS, CORY HENRY, ADIA VICTORIA, CHRISTONE "KINGFISH" INGRAM, SIERRA FERRELL, SOFÍA VALDÉS, MICHAELA ANNE, PAUL BEAUBRUN and LAKOU MIZIK. Additional performers will be announced this summer.

Passes to the 2021 XPONENTIAL MUSIC FESTIVAL are currently being offered in pairs and only as a thank-you gift with an XPN MEMBERSHIP of $30/month or more. Individual weekend and daily passes will be available for purchase at a later date.

Details about the XPONENTIAL MUSIC FESTIVAL are located at the festival website.



