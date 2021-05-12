Consent Decrees

Two more radio station licensees have agreed to Consent Decrees with the FCC to settle online public file violations.

WINTON ROAD BROADCASTING CO., LLC (KDGO-A and KKDG/DURANGO, CO; KPTE/BAYFIELD, CO; and KVFC-A/CORTEZ, CO) and JAMES RIVER BROADCASTING COMPANY (KGFX-A and KGFX-F/PIERRE, SD; KJBI/FORT PIERRE, SD; KMLO/LOWRY, SD; KOLY-A and KOLY-F/MOBRIDGE, SD; and KPLO-F/RELIANCE, SD) have agreed to the Consent Decrees; As with several previous settlements issued by the FCC, the agreements require development and adherence to a compliance plan but do not assess fines.

