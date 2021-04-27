New Feature

CAPITOL BROADCASTING COMPANY Triple A WCLY-A (THAT STATION 95.7)/RALEIGH PD CHRIS EDGE reached out to ALL ACCESS to say they have reached ten celebrity guest DJs for the station’s new specialty feature "TEN O”CLOCK TAKEOVER."

A recording artist plays four-six songs from their career or recent projects, and gives his or her thoughts behind the music. EDGE said, “Since the recording sessions are done on their home turf without an interviewer asking bad questions (as in me!) it has allowed them to be more introspective, I think, and provided the space to tell authentic stories, rather than just answering questions. These tiny reveals are creating deeper connections with fans.”

Artists involved so far include, JADE BIRD, SARAH JAROSZ, CLINT ROBERTS, PARKER MILLSAP, THE HOLD STEADY, MIPSO, SOUTHERN CULTURE ON THE SKIDS, COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS, L.A.B. and TEN KILLS THE PACK followed by THE LONE BELLOW on MAY 27th and THE BROOKE & THE BLUFF on JUNE 10th.

Check out short recaps with songs samples here.

