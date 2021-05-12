Brown and Ballerini (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT)

CMT announced TODAY (5/12) that BLACK RIVER ENTERTINMENT's KELSEA BALLERINI and RCA NASHVILLE’s KANE BROWN will be co-hosting the "2021 CMT Music Awards," which will air WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9th at 7p (CT). BROWN is returning for his second time hosting the show, while BALLERINI is on board for the first time. The show will air as a five-network simulcast across CMT, MTV, MTV2, LOGO, PARAMOUNT NETWORK and TV LAND.

Nominations for the "2021 CMT Music Awards" will be announced TOMORROW (5/13) at 10a (CT), and fans will be able to vote starting TUESDAY, JUNE 1st at 11a (CT).

“I’m so excited to be hosting the '2021 CMT Music Awards' with KANE,” said BALLERINI. “The CMT Awards are so special because they are truly fan voted. Following a year plus where we have not been able to be with the fans and share music together will make this night even more special.”

"I loved getting a chance to host the 'CMT Music Awards' last year and I'm excited to be back this year with KELSEA," said BROWN. “The 'CMT Music Awards' are special to me. It’s the first industry award I won, and getting on that stage was an amazing feeling. I love that the fans get to have their voices heard as we celebrate the best in Country music.”

