Prime job opening

MOMENTUM BROADCASTING Country KJUG/VISALIA, CA PD RIK McNEIL is searching for a new morning show to succeed DREW KIRBY, who will be departing after his show on FRIDAY, MAY 21st for an as-yet-undisclosed new opportunity. KIRBY has been with the station since 2016.

McNEIL says, “A proven, engaging, and compelling show is a must for this position, as well as the ability to live and understand the lifestyle of the Country listener … This is an extremely high-profile position, not a four-and-out-the-door job, and not entry level. Three to five years of personality radio experience is preferred.”

Interested candidates should send McNEIL an audio sample, resume, social media profiles, mobile content and examples of winning morning ratings strategies they have executed here, and complete the online application here.

« see more Net News