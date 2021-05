New Podcast

PHILADELPHIA local news site PHILLYVOICE continues its multiplatform activity with a new sports podcast, "THE ALL-PRO PHILLY PODCAST."

The twice-weekly show is hosted by former NEW ORLEANS SAINTS and GREEN BAY PACKERS player JAHARI EVANS and sports agent and iHEARTMEDIA Sports WDAS-A-W273DO (FOX SPORTS THE GAMBLER)/PHILADELPHIA host JERROLD COLTON.

