New partnership

NASHVILLE-based independent record label ASPHALT MUSIC GROUP (AMG), LLC has signed an exclusive deal with PORTLAND, OR-based cryptocurrency company NFT CONSULTING to develop a new, blockchain-based marketplace for music, media and digital collectables, specifically in the NFT marketplace.

ASPHALT CEO AARON CHESLING is a producer, songwriter and veteran of the NASHVILLE music industry. Prior to establishing AMG in JANUARY 2020, he served as Pres. of SILVERADO RECORDS and VP/A&R for its parent company, EXEGAN MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT. Prior industry positions include Distribution Specialist at UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, as well as doing logistics and radio promotion for BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP.

“Blockchain technology is an exciting new frontier we are running straight towards,” said CHESLING. “We are really looking forward to teaming up with an industry leader who sees the value in music in its current and future marketplace.”

“We are very excited to partner with an innovative record label like AMG to empower and champion artists with blockchain powered NFT technology,” added NFT founder and CEO MATT SNIDER.

« see more Net News