The RIAA awarded a total of 267 singles and 39 albums with Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum certifications in APRIL. Two Country albums, GABBY BARRETT’s “Goldmine” and DAN + SHAY’s “Obsessed” were certified GOLD. BARRETT also had two singles certified during the month: “I Hope” earned 5x Platinum status, while “The Good Ones” was certified Platinum for the first time. DAN + SHAY’s single, “I Should Probably Go To Bed” was also Platinum certified.

BRANTLEY GILBERT’s single, “Country Music Be Country Wide,” earned double Platinum status. Other Platinum-certified Country singles for the month were ASHLEY McBRYDE’s “One Night Standards,” MIDLAND’s “Burn Out,” RYAN HURD’s “To A T” and JAMESON RODGERS’ “Some Girls.”

The following Country singles earned Gold certification in APRIL:

JOSH ABBOTT BAND, "She's Like Texas" and "Oh, Tonight"

KELSEA BALLERINI, "Better Luck Next Time"

CHRIS JANSON, “Done”

NELLY and FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, “Lil Bit”

THOMAS RHETT, “What's Your Country Song”

WHEELER WALKER, JR., "F*** You B****"

MORGAN WALLEN, “Spin You Around”

See the full list of APRIL certifications here.

