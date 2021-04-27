'Pink: All I Know So Far' Release: May 21st (Photo: Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

On FRIDAY, MAY 21st, GRAMMY- Winning artist PINK and AMAZON PRIME VIDEO will release a global documentary on behind the scenes touring and family called PINK: ALL I KNOW SO FAR. The documentary, named after her most recent single, follows performer PINK as she launches her 2019 BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA tour and compares her celebrity presence with her personal life as a wife and mother.

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Director, MICHAEL GRACEY, directed the film which will also mix behind-the-scenes interviews with footage from the road to capture the pop star's essence and treat audiences to a glimpse of the woman behind the star.

PINK said on INSTAGRAM, "MAY 21st. ALL I KNOW SO FAR. Directed by the one and only MICHAEL GRACEY. Starring the cutest kids, made by me. I’m in there, too. Come jump on the tour bus and see how it really goes. Cause it’s WEMBLEY F*CKING STADIUM."

(Photo: Vladimka/Shutterstock.com)

