Lauren Daigle Ryman Concert (6/6)

Two-time GRAMMY Award winner and multi-platinum recording artist LAUREN DAIGLE is offering an exclusive online streaming concert called, “A NIGHT AT THE RYMAN WITH LAUREN DAIGLE AND FRIENDS” on SUNDAY, JUNE 6th at 6:30p (PT/ET). It was filmed in advance at NASHVILLE’s historic RYMAN AUDITORIUM. DAIGLE collaborated with multi-platinum recording artist JON FOREMAN of SWITCHFOOT, GRAMMY Award winner and five-time CMA Nominee NATALIE HEMBY of THE HIGHWOMEN, singer/songwriter ELLIE HOLCOMB, and PETEY MARTIN.

DAIGLE shared, “Sharing the stage and collaborating with other musicians has always been a high-point of any live show for me. To be joined with some of my dearest friends for a night of music and fun is such a blessing and makes me eager to be able to get back on the road!”

VIP tickets include an virtual Q&A with DAIGLE, livestream access, and exclusive behind the scenes content. Each ticket includes a 48-hour replay with $1 from every ticket donated to the PRICE FUND, a LAUREN DAIGLE foundation. Tickets can be purchased here.

« see more Net News