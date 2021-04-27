Moving To Spotify

SPOTIFY has signed another major independent podcast to an exclusive deal, this time "ARMCHAIR EXPERT WITH DAX SHEPARD," which is moving to stream exclusively on SPOTIFY starting JULY 1st. Past and new episodes will remain available for free but will only be on SPOTIFY moving forward; the agreement includes a first-look deal with SHEPARD's ARMCHAIR UMBRELLA NETWORK.

“Moving to SPOTIFY is a huge opportunity for us. I am especially grateful for the work (co-host/producer) MONICA PADMAN and (Producer) ROB (HOLYSZ) have done to get us to this point. We are all bathing in the excitement of knowing we will get to do what we love most for the coming years,” said SHEPARD.

“We are very excited to embark on this journey with SPOTIFY. ARMCHAIR EXPERT will remain the same show it has always been, but with added opportunities that only SPOTIFY can offer us,” added PADMAN. “We look forward to continuing to bring our human driven content and doorless bathroom to our audience through this exclusive platform.”

