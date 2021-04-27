Bongino

FEDERATED MEDIA Ness-Talk WOWO-A-W298BJ/FORT WAYNE and News-Talk WTRC-F (NEWS/TALK 95.3 MNC, MICHIANA'S NEWS CHANNEL)/SOUTH BEND-ELKHART, IN are dropping PREMIERE NETWORKS' posthumous version of "THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW" in favor of WESTWOOD ONE's DAN BONGINO, starting on MAY 24th, when BONGINO will be interviewing former president DONALD TRUMP.

“We are excited to start a new era on WOWO,” said WOWO PD MIKE RAGZ. “DAN has been the most-requested host to take over for RUSH, based on a listener survey, so we are happy to partner with DAN and make it happen.”

“We conducted a survey of our listeners this spring and the interest and support to have DAN BONGINO join our line-up was overwhelming. DAN’s program is certain to be destination listening during these unprecedented times.” said 95.3 MNC PD JON ZIMNEY.

« see more Net News