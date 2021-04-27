Benztown's Billboard Music Awards Radio Special

BENZTOWN and McVAY MEDIA are producing a free 60-minute special as a run-up to this year's BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, SUNDAY, MAY 23rd on NBC.

The special will be hosted by 98 DEGREES' JEFF TIMMONS. The BBMA RADIO SPECIAL is designed for Pop, Hot AC and AC stations, and features audio from TAYLOR SWFIT, THE WEEKND, GABBY BARRETT and music from nominated artists and performers. It is being offered to stations with no network inventory and is designed to allow stations to localize the program. The 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS are hosted by NICK JONAS

To claim the free BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS RADIO SPECIAL for your market, contact BENZTOWN's MASA PATTERSON at:mp@benztown.com or (818) 842-4600.

