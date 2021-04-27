Kevin Liles (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com)

The following is an open letter written by 300 ENTERTAINMENT's KEVIN LILES on the company being honored by INC. MAGAZINE on their 'BEST WORKPLACE" list.

Partners: Let me ask you a question I have found myself thinking about frequently after the trying year we had- within this new normal- what does the word 'workplace' mean now, and how has the perception shifted since the beginning of the pandemic?

I'll be the first to admit- I thought 'workplace' meant office. Throughout my career I have prided myself on coming to the office early, for putting the hours in and continuing my work at venues, studios, and at dinners. How wrong I was. The past year has shifted everything and we had to adapt and rediscover the meanings of these things- was our workplace a Zoom window? Was it suddenly people's couches, kitchen tables, childhood rooms in parent's houses?

Very quickly I learned what 'workplace' truly means... it's bigger than just a desk or an open floor plan. Workplace means community. Workplace is culture, it is ethos. The workplace is a mosaic of each individual person, so fine tuned and integral to completing the bigger picture.

This is why I am humbled, that during a year when defining the workplace seemed most challenging, we were honored to be the first record label on INC. MAGAZINE's prestigious 'BEST WORKPLACES' list. And this comes on the heels of our digital team winning a SHORTY AWARD for BEST ENTERTAINMENT, beating out major companies like DISNEY, COMEDY CENTRAL and HULU in one of the biggest categories.

When our staff was home, our community, culture, and ethos brought us this honor. Best Workplaces means best people. There is something innate in our staff that connects us, something in our DNA. It's hunger, it's risk-taking, and it's independence.

I wanted to extend a big thanks to everyone who has helped us along the way. You too are part of this culture, community, and this success.

God bless,

KEVIN

