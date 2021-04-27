-
Michigan Radio Personality Ed Ver Schure Dead At 76
May 13, 2021 at 5:14 AM (PT)
Longtime WEST MICHIGAN radio and television personality ED VER SCHURE has passed away at 76.
VER SCHURE worked at several stations in the region, starting in 1963 at WHTC-A/HOLLAND, MI and including WGRD and WLAV/GRAND RAPIDS. He served as announcer at ABC affiliate WZZM-TV/GRAND RAPIDS for 33 years, and was owner of WEVS/SAUGATUCK, MI. He rejoined WHTC in 2000, first for an afternoon show, then hosting the midday "TALK OF THE TOWN" in 2016-19. He was also a musician and music producer.