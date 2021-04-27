Ver Schure (Photo: WHTC / Peg McNichol)

Longtime WEST MICHIGAN radio and television personality ED VER SCHURE has passed away at 76.

VER SCHURE worked at several stations in the region, starting in 1963 at WHTC-A/HOLLAND, MI and including WGRD and WLAV/GRAND RAPIDS. He served as announcer at ABC affiliate WZZM-TV/GRAND RAPIDS for 33 years, and was owner of WEVS/SAUGATUCK, MI. He rejoined WHTC in 2000, first for an afternoon show, then hosting the midday "TALK OF THE TOWN" in 2016-19. He was also a musician and music producer.

« see more Net News