Ted Kalo (Photo: LinkedIn)

The ARTIST RIGHTS ALLIANCE (ARA), an artist run nonprofit, "fighting for a healthy creative economy and fair treatment for all creators in the digital world," will say goodbye to Exec. Dir. TED KALO. He will remain on hand to assist in the selection of his successor.

“It has been an honor to serve the ARTIST RIGHTS ALLIANCE and to fight for a better future for the musicians and songwriters it represents,” said KALO. “What makes ARA unique is that it is run by artists advocating for their fellow artists – a factor that made my five years serving as Executive Director particularly special. I am forever indebted to ARA’s artist-run board for their guidance, insight, and friendship. I look forward to the organization’s continued growth and success advocating for a more sustainable music economy that better supports the people who make the music we love."

