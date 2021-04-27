New show announced

COX MEDIA GROUP Country KWEN (K95.5)/TULSA, OK will stage another exclusive show for 300 of its listeners, this one featuring WHEELHOUSE RECORDS artist GRANGER SMITH on THURSDAY, JUNE 10th.

The announcement comes on the heels of three recent KWEN shows, the first two with RUSSELL DICKERSON and KANE BROWN in APRIL, and the third with HARDY YESTERDAY (5/12). All of the shows took place at RIVER SPIRIT CASINO RESORT, where the SMITH concert will also be held. All the concerts have been free and exclusive to K95.5 listeners.



“It’s been a blast to bring big Country stars to TULSA, and we are excited to turn up the excitement even more with GRANGER SMITH,” says KWEN Dir./Branding and Programming MATT BRADLEY. “This will be our largest show yet, and we know GRANGER will deliver a knockout performance.”



K95.5 is giving away four-packs of tickets to its listeners on-air and through an app contest online. The K95.5 Facebook page will offer followers hints about when to call into the station to win.

