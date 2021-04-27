Franklin

RHINO ENTERTAINMENT has promoted ERIC FRANKLIN from Senior Director of Digital Sales to VP/Digital Account Strategy. Based in LOS ANGELES, Franklin reports to RHINO ENTERTAINMENT U.S. Catalog President MARK PINKUS. In his new role, he will oversee U.S. digital revenues and account relationships, including AMAZON MUSIC, APPLE MUSIC, SPOTIFY, and other global digital platforms.

FRANKLIN's team develops and executes global digital marketing and promotional strategies for RHINO’s catalog of artists, LED ZEPPELIN, THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G., FLEETWOOD MAC, VAN HALEN, BLACK SABBATH, THE DOORS, MADONNA, PRINCE, and many others.

"ERIC's passion for music is manifested in his exceptional work," said MARK PINKUS. "He’s a stand-out leader, whose enthusiasm and experience helps drive WARNER's world-class catalog to new audiences, while broadening our relationships with partners and existing fans. I look forward to the ongoing impact he will have in 2021 and beyond, and congratulate him on this much-deserved promotion."

"Starting as an intern for GIANT RECORDS while I was still in college, all I ever wanted was to be close to the music and artists that fed my soul," said ERIC FRANKLIN. "To work in this industry for 20 years is a blessing, but to be able to champion this catalog and work with this team is winning the lottery. I’m honored to join RHINO’s exceptional and well-respected executive team of equally passionate music lovers. I could not be more grateful to MARK PINKUS and KEVIN GORE for welcoming me into the catalog family with open arms, and entrusting me with this new role.”

