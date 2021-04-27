New venue

To be housed in downtown HOUSTON's historic BARBARA JORDAN Post Office, LIVE NATION opens a 5,000-capacity live music venue called “The Terminal." This new venue is the anchor of a redevelopment project for culture, food, shopping, and recreation. Designed by OMA firm, led by OMA Partner JASON LONG, the LIVE NATION’s venue will feature an innovative venue designed to create a sense of intimacy between the artist on stage and guests.

Above the general admission space, there will be seated balconies called “Tribune Tiers” that will provide guests with an intimate viewing experience, despite not being on the venue's floor. The term “Tribune Tiers” emanates from the term “tribune,” defined as “a person who upholds or defends the rights of the people.”

When artists are on stage, guests will appear to “wallpaper” the room with virtually no visible blank spaces or gaps as all-balcony aisles and walkways have been designed at angles so that the artist never sees the aisles—only people.

“The Terminal will be a great addition to the live music scene in HOUSTON, giving artists and fans more options to connect at concerts,” said VENUE NATION President SHERRI SOSA. “We look forward to The Terminal bringing hundreds of shows to the city once it opens its doors, not only delivering some great live music but also creating new jobs for the community.”

The Terminal’s show schedule is expected to be announced in JULY.

