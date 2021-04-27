Day 3

The final day of the IAB PODCAST UPFRONT included some of the medium's heavy hitters making presentations, including ESPN, iHEARTMEDIA, AUDACY, ACAST, SONY, and VIACOMCBS, plus a pair of fast-growing sports podcast networks.. Host SUCHIN PAK ("ADD TO CART") returned to host THURSDAY's sessions, joined by NPR "THROUGHLINE" co-hosts RUND ABDELFATAH and RAMTIN ARABLOUEI.

"START HERE" host BRAD MIELKE helmed the presentation of the DISNEY podcast portfolio, covering ESPN, ABC NEWS, and NATGEO. Most of the session highlighted existing shows and their effectiveness for advertisers, and despite MIELKE's teasing of a "big announcement" at the end of the segment, the sole new show to be announced a 25th anniversary podcast for "THE VIEW," which co-host WHOOPI GOLDBERG said is coming this FALL; included in the "big announcement" were season two of ABC NEWS' "HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN?," a new "30 FOR 30" series about the late NIPSEY HUSSLE's influence on basketball, and "ESPN DAILY" with a special on "PARDON THE INTERRUPTION."

Likewise, iHEARTMEDIA Digital Audio Group CEO and iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE's presentation was about the company's existing shows; his talk highlighted branded content successes for clients like T-MOBILE and the company's efforts to promote diversity like CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD's THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK and the MY CULTURA Latinx network announced TODAY (NET NEWS 5/13), as well as the company's technological investments (VOXNEST, TRITON DIGITAL) and private marketplace. BYRNE also announced an initiative through VOXNEST to have people create podcasts about their resumption of travel.

AUDACY's session for CADENCE13 and PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS included some new show announcements. CADENCE13's Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN introduced "GRAY'S ANATOMY" star ELLEN POMPEO announcing her new CADENCE13 show "TELL ME WITH ELLEN POMPEO," a visit from DEMI LOVATO and co-producer MICHAEL D. RATNER discussing the previously-announced "4D WITH DEMI LOVATO," GLENNON DOYLE on her previously-announced "WE CAN DO HARD THINGS," and the announcement of "THAT THING I DO" with HAIM bassist ESTE HAIM and actor DARREN CRISS. A new PINEAPPLE STREET MEDIA show hosted by the company's co-founder MAX LINSKY, "70 OVER 70," is also scheduled for release this month and features achievers over 70 years old like MADELINE ALBRIGHT and DIONNE WARWICK.

ACAST's new shows included one hosted by SHAY MITCHELL and another by NETFLIX "STYLING HOLLYWOOD" hosts JASON BOLDEN and ADAIR CURTIS. Partner CBC PODCASTS has two new podcasts coming this quarter, "A DEATH IN CRYPTOLAND" (about the same case being covered by AUDACY's recently-announced "EXIT SCAM") and "THE NEXT CALL."

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT's EMILY RASEKH presided over her company's session, which teased new (but unidentified) children's podcasts this SUMMER in partnership with GUY RAZ and MINDY THOMAS' TINKERCAST, and true crime shows including MARC SMERLING's "FIREBUG"; the story of THERANOS CEO ELIZABETH HOLMES, "BAD BLOOD: THE FINAL CHAPTER," hosted by JOHN CARREYOU and produced with THREE UNCANNY FOUR; a second season of "CHAMELEON" from CAMPSIDE MEDIA, and second seasons of "SMOKE SCREEN" and "POWER." The presentation also included a segment promoting SME's diversity, including LEOMIE ANDERSON's previously-announced "ROLE MODEL." and an entertainment segment hosted by Gospel star KIRK FRANKLIN heralding the return of "GOOD WORDS WITH KIRK FRANKLIN" for another season.

