WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WMN’s BLAKE SHELTON will celebrate the release of his new album, "Body Language," with the "iHEARTCOUNTRY Album Release Party with BLAKE SHELTON" on THURSDAY, MAY 20th live from the iHEARTRADIO THEATER in LOS ANGELES. Nationally syndicated iHEART personality BOBBY BONES will host the virtual event, which will be broadcast across the company's mainstream Country radio stations at 9p (CT), and will also stream live on LIVEXLIVE. The show will include an interview and performance.

SHELTON's album will be available on FRIDAY, MAY 21st.

