Kay

The CHICAGO SUN-TIMES is reporting that former NBC O&O WMAQ-TV/CHICAGO political reporter and NEWSWEB News-Talk WCPT-A/CHICAGO weekend host DICK KAY died early TODAY (5/13) at 84.

KAY worked at WAAP-A/PEORIA and WFRV-TV/GREEN BAY, joined WMAQ-TV in 1968 and reported there for 38 years, serving as Political Editor and host of "CITY DESK"; he retired from TV in 2006 and launched "DICK KAY: BACK ON THE BEAT," a weekend show on WCPT, the city's progressive News-Talk outlet.

