(L-R) Levine, Montgomery, Sassano (Photos: Courtesy of Academy of Country Music)

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) announced three new staff hires: RORY LEVINE, HALEY MONTGOMERY and DAVID SASSANO. LEVINE joins as VP, Digital Strategy and Engagement. He recently led all consumer recruitment and registration efforts for THE ATLANTIC’s events business, supporting more than 150 live journalism events all across the U.S. Prior to that, he served as VP, Marketing and Audience Engagement at VIACOM’s CMT network. LEVINE reports to ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE, and can be reached here.

MONTGOMERY joins the ACADEMY staff as Manager, Awards and Membership. Prior to this position she managed the Artist and Label Relations team for OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP. She also spent three years working on the strategic partnership team at the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION. MONTGOMERY reports to TOMMY MOORE, VP, Artist and Industry Relations and Board and Governance, and can be reached here.

SASSANO takes the position of Executive Assistant to WHITESIDE. Most recently, SASSANO spent four years with WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE, and prior to that spent 14 years at WARNER MUSIC GROUP as Dir. of Operations and Administration. His first 10 years were at WEA in NEW YORK. SASSANO reports directly to WHITESIDE, and can be reached here.

“The ACADEMY is thrilled to welcome RORY, HALEY and DAVID to the team,” said WHITESIDE. “Each of these professionals brings with them valuable expertise and knowledge of the Country music industry that we know will provide a fresh perspective to the ACM team, helping to propel us forward in our future endeavors!”

