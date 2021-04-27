Casey & Simpson

After 16 years, EMERSON COLLEGE Triple A WERS/BOSTON veteran radio executive and educator Dr. JACK CASEY will be leaving his GM post to expand his media career as a consultant, as well as with podcasting and programs focused on alternative health care, nutrition, mindfulness and meditation. HOWARD “D” SIMPSON, moves up from his OM to GM.

During CASEY’s tenure, WERS became the highest rated student-run station in the U.S. as well as #1 in the PRINCETON REVIEW several times. In addition, the station regularly produces revenues in excess of a million dollars a year.

SIMPSON hosts the popular R&B/Soul program THE SECRET SPOT, spearheaded SHADOWS OF A DREAM (the station's first podcast on the issues of social justice, equity and inclusion) and helped in the recent launch of the new 24/7 HD2 radio experience: ERS+, BOSTON'S BLACK EXPERIENCE.

CASEY said, “I am grateful that EMERSON COLLEGE sees the potential of WERS, both as a real-world training ground for students, and just as importantly, as a vibrant and robust fundraising stream. This has truly been a team effort, and I appreciate all the hard work done by our professional staff, as well as by student managers and volunteers. I hope the higher education community takes note of what can be accomplished by professional management and willing students. College and university radio stations don’t have to be sandboxes. They can be competitive, revenue producing, major market media outlets. In addition, I couldn’t be happier to be passing the baton to our longtime operations manager HOWARD “D” SIMPSON.”

« see more Net News