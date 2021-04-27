Submit your questions!

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) will host a virtual conversation with its 2020 COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME inductees — DEAN DILLON, MARTY STUART and HANK WILLIAMS JR. — on THURSDAY, JUNE 3rd at 1p (CT). The event, which is exclusive to CMA members, will be hosted by WSM-A/NASHVILLE morning man BILL CODY, who will conduct a Q&A with the three legends.

It will be viewable via a private viewing link that will be sent to members on JUNE 2nd. Members can submit questions they’d like CODY to ask one of the inductees here. CMA requests that questions be respectful and music-related. Questions will be selected at random.

