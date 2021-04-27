Staples To Receive Icon Award (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)



The AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC (A2IM) LIBERA AWARDS is celebrating it's 10th Anniversary this year and one of its most prestigious awards, "The Independent Icon Award," is being presented to Soul and Gospel Icon MAVIS STAPLES. The global event will take place exclusively on YOUTUBE on JUNE 17th, at 6p (ET). The ceremony is designed bring the world together to honor the hard work and boundary-breaking vision of independent artists.

MAVIS STAPLES and the STAPLE SINGERS shot to stardom on STAX RECORDS with a string of legendary hits, including "I'll Take You There," "Respect Yourself," and "If You're Ready (Come Go With Me)." In more recent years, STAPLES has recorded critically-acclaimed music with JEFF TWEEDY, BEN HARPER, RUN THE JEWELS, ARCADE FIRE, HOZIER, and more.

Among this year’s performers at the LIBERA AWARDS will be GRAMMY-nominated rock and soul duo BLACK PUMAS, GRAMMY-winning hip-hop artist LECRAE, breakout British artist ARLO PARKS, three-time GRAMMY-winning Black roots music artist FANTASTIC NEGRITO, Malaysian singer-songwriter YUNA, and Canadian-Colombian singer LIDO PIMIENTA. This is the second year the event is being livestreamed and allows the public to observe the previous private event.



A2IM CEO RICHARD JAMES BURGESS said, “We are grateful to have such a stunning and diverse array of artists perform at this year’s A2IM LIBERA AWARDS. A2IM strives to always put the voice of independents at the forefront, and we are proud to use this platform to showcase and honor some of the brightest lights in the independent music world.”



CEO/Presenting Sponsor MERLIN, JEREMY SIROTA, added "Every year, the A2IM LIBERA AWARDS are a fantastic opportunity to showcase the immense talent that flows from independent artists — and this year is no exception. We are pleased to celebrate the outstanding nominees from MERLIN’s membership and across the entire independent community.”

The LIBERA AWARDS are the culmination of INDIE WEEK, the largest independent music conference in the world, taking place from JUNE 14th to 17th. SWEET RELIEF returns this year as A2IM’s official charity partner for the LIBERA AWARDS, donating 100% of proceeds raised during the show to career musicians and music industry professionals in need.

RSVP to the LIBERA AWARDS to attend the virtual event.

