Data Released

EDISON RESEARCH and TRITON DIGITAL released new data from THE INFINITE DIAL 2021 CANADA TODAY (5/13), with slight growth in smart speaker ownership and podcast listening among the highlights.

The study showed that 27% of Canadians own a smart speaker (up a percentage point from 2020). Each smart speaker household owns an average of 1.8 devices, up from 1.7 last year.

Podcast listening only increased a single percentage point to 38% over last year, although the study indicated that engagement remains strong based on how 76% of the listeners typically listen to all or most of each podcast episode, and weekly podcast listeners listening to an average of five podcasts per week.



As for online audio, the medium only saw a one percentage point increase in reach to 71%. SPOTIFY dominates among online brands.



“The pandemic disrupted people’s lives in some very significant ways,” said EDISON RESEARCH SVP TOM WEBSTER. “The fact that so many of the key audio metrics we track remained stable in the face of these disruptions really speaks to the continued importance of online audio and podcasting in the lives of Canadians.”

More findings include a sharp reduction in the number of people who have driven or ridden in a car in the past month (77%, down from 92%); 31% saying that online audio listening replaced AM/FM radio, but 35% saying it replaced "new time" not taken from another medium; and 48% of podcast listeners saying they listen to Canadian-produced podcasts.



"With more than seven in 10 Canadians 18+ listening to online audio each month, the results of this year's survey underscore the role that that this highly-engaging medium continues to play in the daily lives of consumers,” said TRITON DIGITAL SVP/Publisher Development STEPHANIE DONOVAN. “Canadians of all ages continued to turn to both streaming audio and podcasts for education, information and entertainment, even during a year of unprecedented change.”



See the study in English and French by clicking here.

