AUDACY News KYW-A-WPHI (KYW NEWSRADIO)/PHILADELPHIA Community Affairs Reporter and weekly "FLASHPOINT" host CHERRI GREGG is exiting the station to join crosstown WHYY INC. News-Talk WHYY as afternoon host, starting JUNE 14th.

WHYY Pres./CEO BILL MARRAZZO said, “WHYY has long sought to build a collaborative relationship with the people of this region in which their interests, viewpoints and stories are captured and reflected in our news coverage and programming. Adding such a respected journalist as CHERRI GREGG reinforces WHYY’s commitment to trustworthy journalism and community connection that is at the hallmark of what we do.”

GREGG, who joined KYW in 2010 and is a past President of the PHILADELPHIA ASSOCIATION OF BLACK JOURNALISTS, said, “I truly respect the grassroots, in-depth approach to storytelling at WHYY. I am excited about the opportunity to help engage the community in the many important conversations of our time.”

