ALZHEIMER’S LOS ANGELES is hosting it's first virtual Alzheimer's fundraiser "An Unforgettable Evening" with emcee JANE LYNCH, and a special performance by ANNIE LENNOX. It's set to take place SUNDAY, MAY 16th at 6p (PT). The hour-long event will also feature a live auction with an added bonus: the top six donors will receive autographed merchandise from LENNOX.

The event is meant to mark the 40th-anniversary celebration of the organization, which uses the funds raised locally by providing free care and support for individuals and families across LA COUNTY, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, geography, age or socio-economic status. Click here for more info.

