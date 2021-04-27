'You Are Not In The Radio Business'

According to Radio Consultant Vet RANDY LANE, "Relationships drive winning radio shows and stations. Relationship content fuels female listening, and it’s highly appealing to males as well. Why? It contains all the elements of captivating content, including stories, humor, drama, and conflict." In this week's CONSULTANT TIPS, RANDY reminds us, We're not just in the "Radio" business, were in the "Relationship" business.

