Wedding In A Week

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA AC WKJY (KJOY 98.3)/LONG ISLAND will give one couple one week to win and plan a wedding. All the planning and preparing, the fitting and inviting; all final decisions, from the gown to the guestlist, for the winning couple, will have to be done in one week.

Throughout the month of APRIL, KJOY solicited couples looking to tie the knot and asked them to submit their stories. Last week, seven couples were selected to enter the voting round of the "KJOY 98.3 Wedding in a

Week" competition. Voting ends at 11:59 PM on SUNDAY MAY 16th.

The winning couple will receive the "Grand Prize," a one of a kind, KJOY Wedding, including: a bridal gown, a tuxedo, wedding bands, hair and make up, photography and video services, DJ entertainment, flowers and decorations, and a reception for up 50 Guests at SAND CASTLE FRANKLIN SQUARE. The winning couple will also win a 6 Day, 5 Night Honeymoon at the SOLIMAR AQUAMARINE HOTEL in GREECE!

KJOY PD Jon Daniels said, "We're excited for each of our finalist couples to have a chance at this once-in-a lifetime experience! They all seem like great people, and each couple has a unique story that has led them to this point in their relationship and in their lives. We wish the best to each of them, but only one couple can win this!"

The KJOY "Wedding in a Week" Reception will take place at SAND CASTLE in FRANKLIN SQUARE the evening of THURSDAY MAY 27th, 2021!

