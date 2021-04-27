Lineup Emerging

MERLEFEST, taking place SEPTEMBER 16th-19th at WILKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE (WCC) in WILKESBORO, NC, has announced the first slate of artists who will be playing this year. They include TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND, MELISSA ETHERIDGE, MAVIS STAPLES, LEANN RIMES, SAM BUSH, DONNA THE BUFFALO, SCYTHIAN and THE WAYBACKS. Many more will be announced soon.

Tickets will go on sale JUNE 10th, and the CHRIS AUSTIN SONGWRITING CONTEST is accepting entries through JUNE 15th.

MERLEFEST is the primary fundraiser for the WCC FOUNDATION, funding scholarships, capital projects and other educational needs.

Learn more at www.merlefest.org.

« see more Net News