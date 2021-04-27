Community Support

CHET-5 BROSDCASTING Triple A WDST (RADIO WOODSTOCK0/WOODSTOCK, NY has moved into new studios in nearby WEST HURLEY.

As they get settled in, the station is having a yard sale of cool MOUNTAIN JAM and RADIO WOODSTOCK vintage merchandise, studio gear, memorabilia, furniture and more. It takes place THIS SATURDAY (5/15) from 9a-2p.

The station’s new address is 1360 State Route 28, West Hurley, NY 12491-5320.

Part of the proceeds from the station’s yard sale will go towards its ongoing efforts raising money for BREAST CANCER CARE and research in the HUDSON VALLEY via the RADIO WOODSTOCK CARES FOUNDATION.

