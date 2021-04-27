Mason Officially Named Pres/CEO (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

The RECORDING ACADEMY's Board Of Trustees is making things official as it appoints HARVEY MASON JR PRES/CEO effective TUESDAY, JUNE 1st. MASON has served in the role on an unpaid, interim basis since JANUARY 2020, prior to which he was Chair of the ACADEMY's Board, a position he will now relinquish. His appointment as Pres/CEO recognizes his achievements in transforming the ACADEMY in mission-critical ways.

In a joint statement, search committee co-chairs JOHN BURK and LESLIE ANN JONES said, "We are delighted that HARVEY will remain at the helm and continue to steer the organization through this pivotal time. As we journeyed deeper into our extensive search, it became clear that the best person for the job was HARVEY. We are immensely impressed by the remarkable work he has done during his interim tenure and look forward to the continued evolution of the ACADEMY under his effective, results-driven leadership."

Recording Academy/Vice Chair TAMMY HURT said, "I want to commend the search committee and our partners at HEIDRICK and STRUGGLES for orchestrating a robust and exhaustive search for our next President and CEO. I am not surprised that they faced a significant challenge in finding candidates that would meet the standard that has been set by HARVEY during these past 16 months. He has led the ACADEMY through one of the most difficult periods in our history. As a music creator himself, he has provided hope, inspiration and a vision for the future that we are well on our way to achieving. We are all thrilled that he has agreed to become our permanent CEO and will continue to lead us into the future."

During MASON's tenure, the ACADEMY has improved the transparency of the GRAMMY AWARDS® process, made important changes to voting procedures, and has made strides towards ensuring a more diverse and inclusive membership body. Additionally, the ACADEMY launched a new "Songwriters & Composers Wing" and the BLACK MUSIC COLLECTIVE.

MASON said, "There is nothing more rewarding than having the trust and respect of your colleagues and peers. I am honored to have been appointed to continue to lead the RECORDING ACADEMY on our transformative journey. While I had not initially expected to be in this position, I remain deeply invested in the success of the organization and am motivated to help us achieve our greatest ambitions. I will serve humbly with a steadfast commitment to building a more inclusive, responsive and relevant ACADEMY."

