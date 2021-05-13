Sold

PHILLIPS BROADCASTING, LLC is selling Sports WAOC-A (CBS SPORTS RADIO 96.5 & 1420)/ST. AUGUSTINE, FL and W243AW/MIDDLEBURG, FL to GOOD TIDINGS TRUST, INC. (WAY RADIO) for $199,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, MICHAEL V. ROBERTS is selling his 50% of ROBERTS RADIO BROADCASTING, LLC, licensee of WRBJ-F/BRANDON, MS, to 50% owner STEVEN C. ROBERTS for $1.

