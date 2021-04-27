Revenue Report

How hard did the pandemic hit the radio industry's bottom line? The first quarter edition of BIA ADVISORY SERVICES' 2021 Investing in Radio Market Report shows over-the-air advertising revenues for radio falling 23.6% to $9.7 billion for 2020. Meanwhile, digital ad revenues for radio stations only fell slightly, from $1 billion in 2019 to $939 million in 2020.

“Local radio stations have been feeling the impact of new competition for the past few years; unfortunately, the pandemic just exacerbated the problem and it will take some time to recover,” said BIA SVP/Chief Economist MARK FRATRIK. “The shining star continues to be radio’s online digital advertising revenues, which will outpace over-the-air growth this year and moving forward. Those broadcasting groups that have invested-in and oriented their companies toward digital will benefit faster from that foresight.”

FRATRIK's guidance for local radio revenue predicts that the industry will rebound to $11.7 billion, with online revenues also rebounding to hit $1 billion for the year, a 9.7% year-over-year increase.

As for station sales transactions and comparisons year-over-year, only 534 stations were sold in 2020, valued at an estimated $139 million, compared to 1,080 sold in 2011 for $1.1 billion.

The report is available for purchase by clicking here.

