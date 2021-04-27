Saturday, May 15 at 7p (ET) Via Zoom

THE STROKES will hold a virtual fundraiser with NEW YORK CITY mayoral candidate MAYA WILEY to benefit her campaign on SATURDAY, MAY 15th at 7p (ET). After THE STROKES play an unplugged performance, lead singer JULIAN CASABLANCAS will join MAYA WILEY “in real life” to discuss her plans to revive the city’s economy. It's the first performance for THE STROKES since their GRAMMY Award 2020 Best Rock Album award for The New Abnormal. The event comes just over a month ahead of the JUNE 22nd primary election in NEW YORK CITY that could see MAYA become the city’s first female mayor.

CASABLANCAS said, “I’ve been a fan of MAYA’s for a long time. I wanted to reach out to her even before she announced her campaign. When she announced she was running for mayor, I was so excited that someone so smart, solid and caring was running for any office, let alone to lead the city we’re all from and we all love and care so much about. MAYA’s lifelong commitment to racial and social justice is so inspiring to all of us and we couldn’t be more excited to be doing this with her this weekend.”



“I’m so excited to join THE STROKES for an evening of music and conversation this weekend," said WILEY. "In addition to being a huge fan of the band, I’m inspired by their commitment to speaking out on issues of social justice and civil rights. It’s not always easy for artists to take up space, to engage, and to stand up for the causes they believe in. The Strokes are fearless in their artistry and in their commitment to fighting for a better future. I can’t wait to hear some great music and have a great conversation."



SATURDAY’s fundraiser will be held via ZOOM. More info and tickets available here.

