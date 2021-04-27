Radio Revenues Fell In 2020

The radio industry took a big hit in 2020 due to the pandemic and subsequent cutbacks in overall spending activity. According to the first quarter edition of BIA ADVISORY SERVICES’ 2021 Investing In Radio® Market Report over-the-air advertising revenues dropped to $9.7 billion, a -23.6% decline from $12.8 billion in 2019.

Digital ad revenues at stations demonstrated their continued strength, though, posting only a slight decline to $939 million in revenues in 2020 versus $1 billion in 2019.

“Local radio stations have been feeling the impact of new competition for the past few years; unfortunately, the pandemic just exacerbated the problem and it will take some time to recover,” said SVP/Chief Economist Mark Fratrik. “The shining star continues to be radio’s online digital advertising revenues, which will outpace over-the-air growth this year and moving forward. Those broadcasting groups that have invested in and oriented their companies toward digital will benefit faster from that foresight.”

FRATRIK forecasts 2021 total local radio revenues to reach $11.7 billion, with $1 billion coming directly from online revenues; a 9.7% increase over 2020.

« see more Net News