Sticks With ESPN Radio

ESPN's seven-year deal with MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL to continue its national telecasts of SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL, additional regular season and Wild Card playoff games, and Home Run Derby includes an extension for ESPN RADIO coverage as well. Under the new deal, ESPN RADIO will continue to air national game coverage, including playoff and WORLD SERIES games, the ALL STAR GAME, Opening Night, and SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL. The deal also includes game coverage and new content for ESPN+ and rights to offer alternate game coverage in the vein of the recent NICKELODEON and MARVEL-themed sports telecasts and "Statcast" analytics-centric coverage.

MLB Commissioner ROB MANFRED said, “ESPN has been one of MLB’s longest and most important partners. This extension continues the evolution of our relationship with a focus on utilizing ESPN’s extensive assets to shine a spotlight on key match-ups throughout the year. With reach across broadcast, cable, streaming, and social, ESPN is able to deliver MLB action to our broad fan base across multiple platforms. As the way in which fans consume baseball continues to change, this partnership provides expanded opportunities for fans to engage with our content and we are excited to present those new opportunities.”

ESPN Chairman JIMMY PITARO added, “ESPN’s longstanding relationship with MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL has been a driver of innovation for three decades. This agreement solidifies Baseball’s ubiquitous presence across ESPN platforms, including ESPN+. The impactful collection of exclusive content, including SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL which has served as the signature MLB series for more than 30 years, will be amplified by the surrounding rights we have to make these live events even bigger. We thank Commissioner MANFRED and the MLB ownership group for their partnership and commitment as we collectively uncover new ways to serve fans.”

