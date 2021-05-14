Post Malone (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

POST MALONE is working with the MONSTER ENERGY drink company on a new promotion, POST UP WITH POST MALONE, that give fans a chance for 10 fans to win an exclusive virtual experience with MALONE and 15 others will win an XBOX SERIES X game console.

Contestants can enter by uploading MONSTER ENERGY product receipts to MonsterEnergy2021.com or text them with keyword “Monster” to 811811. The promotion runs through AUGUST 31, 2021. Get details here.

