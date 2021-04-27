Bob Stei

SO INC's Classic Rock KKDJ/K272GD (102.3)/FRESNO PD DENISE WHITE debuts her brand-new lineup as of MONDAY MAY 17th.



BOB STEI who had been handling afternoons, makes the jump to mornings 6-9a. JOEY PEREZ follows from 9a–Noon and CRYSTA GARNER will continue to handle Noon to 3p. Joining KKDJ is LOS ANGELES DJ CHARLEY SHARP who will take over STEI’s afternoon slot from 3-7p and Scottish DJ ROB LEE who will now handle nights from 7p-12a.

