DIVERSION PODCASTS and iHEARTRADIO have released a new 12-episode podcast on heavy metal's history and culture. "BACKSTAGED: THE DEVIL IN METAL" is hosted by music journalist JON WIEDERHORN, with exclusive interview clips from members of BLACK SABBATH, JUDAS PRIEST, METALLICA, DIO, PANTERA, SLAYER, LAMB OF GOD, ANTHRAX, MOTLEY CRUE, KISS, MEGADEATH, and SLIPKNOT, among others. The first two episodes are now available, with new episodes due on FRIDAYs.

“I couldn’t be more excited about launching THE DEVIL IN METAL,” said WIEDERHORN. “Everyone I’ve interviewed has been amazingly honest and revealing and there are so many great stories metal fans will love. As the saying goes, the show exposes the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat in the way it offers fans a rare backstage view of the high and lows of metal legends and others that shaped this music over the past 50 years.”

