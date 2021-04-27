Shinedown, Bush, And Candlebox Will Now Rock On October 9th

iHEARTMEDIA Active Rock WJRR/ORLANDO's 27th EARTHDAY BIRTHDAY MUSIC FESTIVAL originally scheduled for SATURDAY, APRIL 18, 2020 and then moved to SEPTEMBER 5th, has been rescheduled for SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9th, 2021 at TINKER FIELD in downtown ORLANDO.

This rescheduled festival and new date will feature performances from SHINEDOWN, BUSH, CANDLEBOX , 10 YEARS, DIRTY HONEY, and FOZZY, with more to be announced.

The EARTHDAY BIRTHDAY MUSIC FESTIVAL is one of the largest annual rock festivals in the state and draws upwards of 15,000 music lovers from around the globe. This year’s festival will feature multiple stages of live music including the The Colours Couture Tattoo and Competition Stage, as well as the EARTHDAY BIRTHDAY NUMBER 27 Vendor Village and more.

For more info, visit www.wjrr.com.

