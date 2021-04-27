Featuring Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, & Korn

The band lineup has been announced for the sixth LOUDER THAN LIFE festival, SEPTEMBER 23-26, 2021 at HIGHLAND FESTIVAL GROUNDS at KY EXPO CENTER in LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, and will feature headliners METALLICA, NINE INCH NAILS & KORN.

The festival will also include performances from JUDAS PRIEST, SNOOP DOGG, JANE'S ADDICTION, STAIND, RISE AGAINST, MUDVAYNE, SEETHER, BEARTOOTH, ANTHRAX, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE and many more.

"'Whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting over' (MARK TWAIN). And I’m on the lookout for the best drinking whiskey in KENTUCKY,” said PERRY FARRELL of JANE'S ADDICTION.

DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS founder DANNY WIMMER said, “DWP has always considered LOUISVILLE home, so to be able to bring AMERICA's Biggest Rock Festival back in 2021 means everything to us. After a year filled with challenge after challenge, we worked incredibly hard to curate a lineup worth the wait for our fans. Weather got in the way of NINE INCH NAILS in 2018, the pandemic derailed our plans for two big METALLICA sets in 2020 – so to have them both back for 2021, along with KORN and the rest of this incredible lineup over four days, that’s the kind of ‘new normal’ that we’re all looking forward to.”

LOUDER THAN LIFE will feature nearly 70 music acts over 4 days, with performances on three stages, along with award-winning bourbons, whiskey, spirits, craft beer, and the best food LOUISVILLE has to offer. .

For the complete lineup and more info go to www.LouderThanLifeFestival.com

