CMT and iHEARTMEDIA announced TODAY (5/14), that iHEARTCOUNTRY will again be the official radio partner of the “2021 CMT MUSIC AWARDS,” airing WEDNESDAY. JUNE 9th at 7p (CT). This year's show will be hosted by KANE BROWN for a second year in a row, joined by first time host KELSEA BALLERINI.

Nominees are led by MAREN MORRIS and MIRANDA LAMBERT followed by hosts BROWN and BALLERINI, as well as LITTLE BIG TOWN and MICKEY GUYTON (NET NEWS 5/13). Out of genre artists HALSEY, NOAH CYRUS, JOHN LEGEND and P!NK also picked up nominations. Performers and presenters will be announced closer to the date of the show.

This two and a half hour show will be broadcast to more than 120 iHEARTCOUNTRY radio stations. Voting is now open for fans at vote.cmt.com.

