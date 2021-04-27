Starts May 19th

A new podcast from COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO is a look at the issue of police reform. "SYSTEMIC," hosted by JO ERICKSON, will be issued in four episodes starting MAY 19th.

“I wanted this series to reflect the struggles of a group of people who have put everything on the line to make real changes to policing,” said ERICKSON. “When it comes to storytelling, I believe it’s important to know who tells the story as much as what the story is about. So I handed the mic to police officers and activists within the African American community so that they could tell their unfiltered stories on the frontlines of this conflict of race and police culture.”

“Once in a while we get a pitch for a podcast that’s too compelling to ignore,” said CPR Audio Innovations Studio Exec. Producer BRAD TURNER. “JO came to me with the concept in her first week on the job last fall. It was so exciting to watch her develop their stories and find more voices for the project as ‘SYSTEMIC’ took shape.”

