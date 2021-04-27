Jackson

EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE’s ALAN JACKSON will take over SIRIUSXM’s Prime Country (Channel 58) and turn it into "ALAN JACKSON RADIO" for a full week starting MONDAY, MAY 17th through MONDAY, MAY 24th in celebration of his 18th and newest album, “Where Have You Gone," released TODAY (5/14). The channel will feature all of JACKSON’s greatest hits, in addition to all 21 songs from his new album and exclusive guest DJ specials.

After the week is over, "ALAN JACKSON Radio" will move to SIRIUSXM’s Channel 743 from MONDAY, MAY 24th at 2a (CT) to SUNDAY, MAY 30th at 11p (CT). Find JACKSON's new album on ALL ACCESS' Cool New Music page here.

