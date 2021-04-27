Rufer

Ahead of BONNEVILLE Country KNCI/SACRAMENTO PD/midday personality JOEY TACK’s planned departure on THURSDAY, JULY 1st (NET NEWS 3/26), the company’s Group Dir./Programming CHAD RUFER re-assumes direct programming responsibilities for the station, duties he previously held from 2016-2019. Additionally, JARED GOLDBERG has been tapped to voicetrack middays, effective MONDAY, MAY 17th. He is the former APD/midday host for ENTERCOM Country KMLE/PHOENIX.

Reach RUFER here and GOLDBERG here.

