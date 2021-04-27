Parker

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WCOA-A/PENSACOLA, FL "GOOD MORNING PENSACOLA" host DON PARKER passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer THURSDAY night (5/13). He was 74.

A NEW YORK native, PARKER worked as an ambulance driver and then, for 18 years, as a Sheriff's Deputy and Public Relations Officer for the ESCAMBIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE until his 1989 retirement, then began a new career as an author, public speaker, host on local cable TV channel BLAB TV, and, finally, a radio host on WCOA, hosting the morning show until days before his death.

